After years of 'hiding,'' Klimt work is a star in Rome show

The exhibition is enriched by some 30 drawings loaned by the Austria-based Klimt Foundation.

In one drawing, Klimt sketches his mother, Anna Klimt, with one of her gnarled hands on her lap. Toward the end of the long path of the exhibition is a cluster of sketches of reclining, semi-naked women, including one in an erotic act. They are considered preparatory studies for “The Bride,” begun in 1917, months before he would suffer a stroke when he was 55 and die a year later. In the exhibit, “The Bride” is the last painting on view. It features a blissfully sleeping bride and the sensual visions in a mosaic of vivid colors she presumably is having in her dreams.

The exhibition, titled “Klimt. The Secession and Italy,” portrays the artist as influencer on Italian painters who were his contemporaries. It also explores Italy’s influence on Klimt, as documented in postcards he sent from Venice, Padua and other locations.

In a 1903 postcard, he wrote about the Byzantine mosaics he marveled at in Ravenna, saying they showed “unheard of splendor.” The dazzling colors and touches of gold in many of his works seem to draw inspiration from the Italian artists of centuries earlier.

The exhibition runs through March 27, 2022, then moves to Piacenza, where the show starting there on April 5, 2022, will be aptly called, “Klimt Found Again.”

