Albanian communist-era landmark reinvented as youth center

Just before the reconstruction started, it still contained a private radio station and offices.

Rama hailed the planned transformation as a boon to Albanian youth.

“Such a building created to glorify Enver Hoxha’s figure and the time of the brutal dictatorship today becomes ready to do exactly the opposite ... giving unlimited freedom to young people to challenge themselves and seek their future,” he said Thursday.

The project's cost and time frame were not disclosed. Construction will be undertaken by the private Albanian-American Development Foundation, which commissioned the MVRDV design.

Apart from the interior transformation, the outside will also be largely redesigned, with the creation of a series of staircases leading up to the circular summit.

Long viewed with mixed feelings by Albanians due to its link with the hated communist regime, the building narrowly escaped destruction a few years ago under a former center-right government.

Other proposals had included turning it into a national library, a theater or even the country’s parliament.