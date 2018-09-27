1. All Senses Festival
All Senses, the nearly week-long festival that features concerts, film screenings, spoken word performances, an art and craft fair and more, continues this weekend at multiple venues in downtown Rock Island and in Davenport. The festival runs through Sunday with events this weekend including readings and concerts on Friday and Saturday at Rozz-Tox and the Rock Island Brewing Company, or RIBCO and the Lowland Block Party happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday outside Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. For more info about the festival and to purchase tickets to specific events, visit allsensesfestival.com.
2. Laugh Hard Challenge
A month-long comedy competition hosted by The Speakeasy in Rock Island will wrap up this weekend. The final round of the Laugh Hard Challenge on Saturday will feature sets from 10 comedians from the Quad-Cities and beyond. The winner will get a $1,000 prize. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and comedy will start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show. Tickets may be purchased at the Circa ’21 ticket office, 1828 3rd Ave. in Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2. Reservations also may be made online at thecirca21speakeasy.com.
3. Quad-Cities Renaissance Faire
The Greater Quad-Cities Renaissance Faire is back this weekend for two days of festivities, ranging from fire shows to fencing battles to lessons on how to make a bow (as in a bow and arrow). The fair, running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Credit Island Park in Davenport, also features a unique village marketplace and festive food and drinks. Tickets cost $10 for one day and $15 for a two-day pass. Admission costs $10 for ages 5-15 and is free for ages 5 and under. For more information, visit quadcitiesrenfaire.com.
4. GARP festival
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats along with 15 other acts will take over Codfish Hollow on Friday and Saturday during the third annual GARP music festival hosted by the barn-turned-music venue in rural Maquoketa, Iowa. The lineup also features The Texas Gentlemen, Matthew Logan Vasquez, Lolo and Campdogzz. A limited number of tickets are still available at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
5. River City Throwdown
Musical acts from the Quad-Cities and around the region are coming together for a 12-hour musical event, called River City Throwdown, to benefit the Muscatine Domestic Violence Shelter of MCSA. The lineup features 20 acts, including headliner William Elliot Whitmore, Mark Rose, Jenny Lynn Stacy and the Dirty Roosters, Condor and Jaybird and more. Music will start at noon and run through midnight on Saturday and be performed on two stages at Pearl City Station, located on Harbor Drive — on the riverfront — in Muscatine, Iowa. Admission costs $10 and is free for kids ages 10 and under.
6. Last Live @ Five of the season
The final Live @ Five of the season is happening Friday. Quad-City based band The Velies will wrap up the free outdoor concert series hosted by the River Music Experience, or RME. Tunes kick off at 5 p.m. Friday outside the RME, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Admission is free.
