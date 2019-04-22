MUSCATINE — After more than 150 hours of rehearsal time, the cast of Muscatine Community College's "Little Miss Sunshine" is ready for the spotlight.
The musical debuted in 2011 as an adaption of the film of the same name. The film, released in 2006, stars Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Steve Carell and Alan Arkin in a story that follows the dysfunctional Hoover family on the road from New Mexico to California to support daughter, Olive, competing in the Little Miss Sunshine pageant. Their mode of travel is a Volkswagen Microbus that, much like the family, may or may not make it to their final destination.
In MCC's version opening Friday night, students Hunter McCrabb, Madison Sloan, Micah Dennis and Daniel Salazar fill those roles. Salazar said he hadn't seen the movie before he auditioned and that was a good thing.
"You have to be your own character," he said of his role as Edwin Hoover.
Salazar described Edwin — the grandfather of the family — as "old, crass, but loving."
"I think with Grandpa," he said, "you might see a hint that no matter what, there's a human side to people."
The "human side" viewers may find in the characters include success and failure, addiction, mental health issues, and the stresses of marriage and raising a family.
Salazar said this was his first time performing in a musical. McCrabb said the same. He plays Richard Hoover, the father of the family.
"I get to portray a lot of emotion and that's pretty fun," he said.
He said auditioning for the role of a "dad" was difficult because the ideas he had in his head, didn't match the character.
"At first I thought, 'oh, I'm auditioning for a dad," he said, "'OK, I'll go in with my idea of what a dad should be: someone who loves his kids, supports them and does everything he can to make their world better,' but that's not exactly what he does."
Sloan plays Cheryl Hoover, the matriarch, who is "passionate and angry," she said, "very angry."
Cheryl is a hardworking mom, she said, who loves her children through the struggles they are also going through and has to take on the role of both parents at times. She saw the movie before her audition but said she chose to approach the character differently.
"I took her character as more of a strong woman who has a family she knows she has to take care of," she said and made the character less sad than in the film to fit with the production.
"Because it's a musical, you have to be able to sing and I'm not a person who can cry and sing at the same time," she said.
Sloan, who also starred in MCC's fall play "The Humans," had never been cast in the role of a mother before college, but has now been cast twice.
"But the awesome thing about that is, they're both different in so many ways," she said. "And these two characters have challenged me so much just because of how different they are and how serious these characters are. I've never had to try something so serious."
Dennis was also cast in "The Humans." He plays Frank Ginsberg, the uncle. Even though he's been in performances before, each experience is different.
"Personally, I think every performance, every show that you're a part of, is a learning experience," he said, "and if you aren't learning anything from your character or the show you aren't doing something right."
He added, "I've had a lot of fun figuring out Frank and all of the intricacies of Frank," he said. "I might've not personally experienced some of the things that Frank has gone through, but I used a lot of emotional memory to somehow reel in those familiar emotions and do my best to portray them onstage."
Ginsberg is a scholar who goes through an emotionally trying time that results in self-harm. The play has a PG-13 rating from director Alyssa Oltmanns for this and other themes. Dennis said he saw Steve Carell's portrayal in the movie and didn't want to make a "carbon copy" of that version of Frank.
"I thought of it like approaching all of my life's problems from an intellectual standpoint," he said. "How a very educated person would be rocked by emotion for the first time."
The cast has hopes for what the audience takes away from the performances.
"That their family isn't as messed up as this one," Sloan said.
"I think that’s an important thing for them to take away," McCrabb said, "but hopefully, they would take away that life can suck but it can always get better based on what you do. Life is what you make it."
"Never stop pushing and working hard," Sloan said. "Sometimes that’s all it takes."
"I hope they get a good laugh," Dennis said. "I hope they can leave and feel better about something, anything."
"If they don’t take away anything," McCrabb said, "hopefully, they laugh."
"With us or at us," Dennis said. "We’ll take it."
