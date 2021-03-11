As 'Grey's' returns, Wilson says it has connected viewers

Something that hasn’t changed during her 16 years as Bailey — and often as a director on the show — is the influence of her character.

Bailey is a successful Black female surgeon, who has coped with mental health issues yet takes no nonsense from anyone.

This fictional character has provided real life career options for viewers.

Since the first season of the ABC series created by Shonda Rimes — Krista Vernoff is the current showrunner — "Grey's Anatomy'' has received mail from people inspired to pursue medical careers.

“They tell us about where they are in residency or where they are in med school or are or, you know, just that this door has opened up for them, but particularly women of color that let me know before I saw a Miranda Bailey on television, that I hadn’t even thought of that for myself.”

Letters have been sent by surgeons, general practitioners and nurses.

“If that’s the service that we have provided with all these seasons, then we will take it, because it’s just amazing,” she adds.

An added responsibility in 2020-2021 is the portrayal of the pandemic.