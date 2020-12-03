Awards will be announced Saturday for Iowa high school, college dancers

It would have been impossible to present the awards on the same day as the competition — the typical format — because no judges were in the arena. Instead of sitting courtside and evaluating the performances as they took place, the judges, who come to the event from across the country, stayed home this year and did their judging by watching video performances days later.

“It was a bit of a mutual decision because a lot of them said they would be willing to come, but there was a lot of hesitation, too," Dana said. "I secure the judges in August and September, and at that point they say they can come, but who knows if they could travel (the week of the competition). They were good sports about it."

Not all teams performed in Des Moines. Because of the pandemic, schools were allowed to submit virtual performances. When the latest rise in COVID-19 cases forced some schools to go to virtual learning — such as the Davenport public schools and Muscatine — more schools had to forgo trips to Des Moines and go with a virtual performance.

“We had probably about 80% of our registrations here in Des Moines, so there’s still a large number that had to submit (virtually), but the reality is — and I think the cool thing is — is everybody is being judged by a performance recording, whether it was here in Des Moines or from their home gym,” Dana said.