ROCK ISLAND -- Tucked back along the banks of the Rock River is one of the Quad-City area's best kept entertainment secrets.
Every Sunday and Wednesday night, the Backwater Gamblers water ski show team performs complex pyramids, tricky swivel-ski turns and jaw-dropping acrobatic jumps. Comedic skits and dance numbers round out the hour-long family-friendly show.
The ski show team, founded in 1980, opened its 49th season this year, but ongoing flooding and endless rain wiped out the first few weeks of performances. Opening day on May 26 was cancelled, along with the remaining four shows in May and the first nine shows in June.
"We've probably lost two-thirds of our practice and show time so far," assistant show director Randy Thompson said. "We've only had eight days on the water."
Performances finally got underway June 23.
On a perfect Sunday night in July, several hundred people are in attendance for the show, which starts with a pyramid, followed by stunt jumpers and then a young couple performing lifts and splits in the air.
Despite just a few weeks of practice on the water, the talented team displays tremendous skill.
Show directors Tagen Dressman, Scott Allender and Thompson worked hard all year to organize an entertaining and athletically impressive show. Indoor practices began in January at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 5520 Eastern Ave., Davenport.
"June 23 was our first day on the water," Dressman said. "We typically start on May 1, but we didn't get on the water until the first day of the show.
There are 130 official team members, but not everyone performs at every show. Many of the performers consist of families: Anderson, Becker, Berger, Conway, Dressman, Foster, Moore, Obenauf, Shillinger, Scott, Tipton, Uhde, Varner, and so on.
The oldest skier is Larry Anderson, 62, and the youngest skiers are Charlie Vandersnick and Leilani Lindell, both just 7 years old.
This year's theme is "Neverland," with Tim Knipper playing the role of Captain Hook and Collin Ridgley playing the part of Peter Pan. Bob Schultz is the announcer.
The trio provides comic relief for the crowd, giving skiers time to change costumes and get in place for their next number.
Twelve "pirates" show off their barefoot-skiing skills as a group of women assemble on the dock. Following a dance number complete with ripples, the ballet line of 22 women dressed as mermaids launch from the dock and glide effortlessly in front of the crowd.
In 2011, the Backwater Gamblers tied the National Ski Association record for the most women in a ballet line with 25.
Dressman said Backwater Gamblers offers a unique opportunity for families to enjoy free, quality entertainment.
"There's not much anywhere in the United States that is an hour of free, family entertainment," Dressman said. "It's absolutely the best part of being able to do this for our community."
The free shows are held at 6:30 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays during the summer at Ben Williamson Park, 5000 44th St., in Rock Island.
The non-profit group has 501(c)(3) status because they do not charge admission to shows. The team depends on donations from spectators, sales from its concession stand and advertising revenue in order to pay for its annual $90,000 budget for costumes, equipment, boat fuel, printing show programs and other operational costs.
Intermission allows time for donation beach buckets to be passed through the crowd and a lively game of "Chuck the Duck" where participants purchase ducks for $2 to throw through a toilet seat for the chance of winning prizes.
The team will compete next weekend at the Central Region Tournament in Warsaw, Ind.
"We like to say we are the best-kept secret in the Quad Cities," Thompson said. "We try not to be as secret after 40 years. The hardest thing is to get somebody to come once. After they see the show and understand how good it is, they start to bring other people."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.