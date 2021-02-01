 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Berlin festival chooses 6 former winners as this year's jury
0 comments
AP

Berlin festival chooses 6 former winners as this year's jury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Berlin festival chooses 6 former winners as this year's jury

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 file photo, Berlinale heads Mariette Rissenbeek, left, and Carlo Chatrian, right, attend the award ceremony of the 2020 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. A six-member jury of former winners has been chosen to allocate the prizes at this year's Berlin International Film Festival, which is taking place in a revamped form because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 Michael Sohn

BERLIN (AP) — A six-member jury of former winners has been chosen to allocate the prizes at this year's Berlin International Film Festival, which is taking place in a revamped form because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced in December that the “Berlinale,” traditionally the first of the year's major European film festivals, will be split into two parts because of coronavirus restrictions.

An online event for the industry, with the jury choosing the winners, is to be held March 1-5. Plans call for a “summer special" to follow June 9-20, at which the public will get a chance to see the winners and a selection of other films. The award ceremony is to take place in June.

The festival said Monday that it is also taking a new approach to the international jury this year. It will do without a jury president, and instead is having six directors whose films all won the event's top Golden Bear award judge this year's entries.

The jury includes the directors of the five most recent winners: Iran's Mohammad Rasoulof, Nadav Lipid from Israel, Romania's Adina Pintilie, Hungary's Ildiko Enyedi and Gianfranco Rosi of Italy. They are joined by Jasmila Zbanic of Bosnia, who won in 2006.

“They express not only different ways of making uncompromising films and creating bold stories but also they represent a part of the history of the Berlinale,” artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

The selection of films is expected to be announced later this month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
FLASHBACK: Cloris Leachman loved to be the life of the party
Television

FLASHBACK: Cloris Leachman loved to be the life of the party

  • Updated

EDITOR'S NOTE: Iowa native Cloris Leachman was always always up for entertaining folks -- one on one, in large groups or on television. Bruce Miller talked with her several times during her career. In 2011, she was a supporting actress on "Raising Hope." Here's a story from that time.

+11
Swedish nurse wins a week of isolation, films amid pandemic
Entertainment

Swedish nurse wins a week of isolation, films amid pandemic

  • Updated

GOTEBORG, Sweden (AP) — Cinema in lockdown: Scandinavia’s largest film festival is exploring the social isolation resulting from COVID-19 by setting up a temporary cinema-for-one on a desolated island in the North Sea with the only companionship the events’ entire movie selection and enough food to last the week.

Watch Now: Related Video

Best moments of 'Saturday Night Live'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News