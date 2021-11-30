Black artist Josephine Baker honored at France's Pantheon

Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn't be closer despite living in different cities. Jennifer runs a successful restaurant in Salt Lake City, which she started with her late husband and is raising her teenage son Simon on her own. Jennifer is thrilled when Meg comes to Salt Lake City for a fun Christmas weekend. Meg agrees to stay in the city and help out at the restaurant while Jennifer and Simon return home to Hazelwood for the holiday, where they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison — the local movie theater owned by their Uncle Dave. The trouble is the theater is for sale and in need of repairs. With help from Eric, Jennifer's former high school debate team rival, and the community, they just might pull off one last encore. As she and Eric work together, Jennifer is reminded that new possibilities are both where you least expect them and exactly where you left them.