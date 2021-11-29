Black Eyed Peas frontman defies Israel boycott calls

“I’m blessed to be able to, you know, go up to bat, you know, and get up from a stumble and pick myself up with the same enthusiasm and try to solve another problem,” he said.

With the pandemic in mind and with no end to it in sight, will.i.am has developed a smart face mask that combines a level of protection from coronavirus droplets with Bluetooth, noise-cancelling audio and LED lights. The chargeable mask is selling for $299.

Some 8,000 people were expected to attend the Jerusalem concert, which was being held under the country’s “green pass,” which requires attendees to be fully vaccinated with a booster shoot or else present a negative COVID-19 test.

It comes as Israel is once again imposing restrictions in light of the omicron variant, closing air travel to international visitors and imposing quarantine on Israelis returning from abroad, even those who are vaccinated. The country was among the first to seal its border in the face of the new variant.

With Israelis expected to attend plays and shows during the current weeklong Hanukkah holiday, Israel is allowing live performances to go ahead.