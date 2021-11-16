Book about Sackler family and opioid crisis wins UK prize

Some opioid deaths have been attributed to OxyContin and other prescription painkillers, though most are from illicit forms of opioids such as heroin and illegally made fentanyl.

Sackler family members have denied wrongdoing, although their company has pleaded guilty twice to federal crimes over their opioid practices. In September a U.S. federal judge gave conditional approval to a settlement that would remove the family from ownership of Purdue and reorganize the business into a charity-oriented company whose profits would go to government-directed efforts to prevent and treat addiction.

Accepting the prize, Keefe thanked “all of the many lawyers who advised me about what to do with all the incoming mail” when facing threats from the Sackler family during his work on the book.

“It wasn’t a situation where I ever thought about bailing, particularly under pressure from the family,” he told The Associated Press. “If anything, some of the pressure that I got persuaded me that I was probably on the right track.”

The Baillie Gifford Prize recognizes English-language books from any country in current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.

“Empire of Pain” beat five other finalists: Cal Flyn’s environmental exploration “Islands of Abandonment”; Harald Jähner’s “Aftermath: Life in the Fallout of the Third Reich, 1945–1955”; Kei Miller’s essays on discrimination, “Things I Have Withheld”; John Preston’s media mogul biography “Fall: The Mystery of Robert Maxwell”; and Albanian writer Lea Ypi’s memoir “Free: Coming of Age at the End of History.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0