REVIEW: 'Shirley' takes an art-house approach to biopic of author Shirley Jackson

After the vicious, insightful Shirley brings Rose to tears, she begins to befriend the younger woman, who acts as both servant and inspiration for Shirley’s new project.

The film is an adaptation of Susan Scarf Merrell’s “Shirley: A Novel.” It’s sprinkled with images that evoke moods both sinister and dreamy.

Moss not only resembles her character, but she also gives her a multi-dimensional feel, from a bully to an insecure wife, sometimes from one second to the next. She’s a terrific performer who gives every one of characters depth, regardless of the tone or subject of the film.

She and Stuhlbarg are wonderful together, always ripping into each other, having drinks, then stepping back to assess the damage and tearing each other apart again. Their cruel exchanges are reminiscent of the hard-drinking, battling couple played by Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

Young is terrific, too, as the bride who must find her way through a series of obstacles, none of the least of which is Shirley. Her character of Rose learns, grows and gains confidence, which earns her Shirley’s tentative trust and friendship.