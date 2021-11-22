 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brit Awards scrap separate male, female prize categories
0 comments
AP

Brit Awards scrap separate male, female prize categories

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — The organizers of the Brit Awards announced Monday they are scrapping separate male and female artist categories in a shakeup designed to make the music prizes more inclusive.

Next year’s awards will feature trophies for U.K. and international artist of the year, replacing male and female awards in each category. Organizers said the change will celebrate artists “solely for their music and work, rather than how they choose to identify or as others may see them.”

The 2022 ceremony will also include four new awards for different genres, decided by public vote: alternative/rock act; hip hop/grime/rap act; dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

The moves are the latest changes made in response to criticism that the awards long failed to reflect the diversity of British music. In 2017, the academy of more than 1,000 music industry professionals that chooses Brits winners was expanded in an attempt to make it more gender-balanced and diverse.

The 2022 Brit Awards ceremony will be held Feb. 8 at London’s O2 Arena, hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

BTS, Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat win big at the 2021 AMAs

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Television

'Sugar Plum Twist'

  • Updated

Professional ballerina Natalia returns home to Richmond at Christmas and works with a ballet student who has a flare for Latin dance.

Television

'A Very Merry Bridesmaid'

  • Updated

Leah's 30th birthday is Christmas Eve but this milestone takes a back seat when her future sister-in-law claims Christmas Eve for her wedding and asks Leah to be one of the many bridesmaids. But the return of Leah's childhood crush Drew may be exactly what she needs to push her to the forefront of the overlapping festivities and determine a new direction in her life.

Watch Now: Related Video

BTS, Meghan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat win big at the 2021 AMAs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News