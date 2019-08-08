Canadian rocker Bryan Adams brings his "Shine A Light" world tour to Moline's TaxSlayer Center next Thursday, Aug. 15, at 8 p.m.
Tickets cost $35 to $85, available at the TaxSlayer box office, 1201 River Drive, at 800-745-3000, and at ticketmaster.com.
Adams, a 59-year-old Ontario native, released his new album, "Shine A Light," on March 1, and the lead title single was co-written with singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran.
"I met Ed in Dublin this year at one of his shows and we kept in touch," Adams said in a tour release. "One day I sent him a chorus I had for a song idea I had called 'Shine A Light' and asked him if he was interested in collaborating on it. I got a couple of verses back a few days later, and man you should hear him sing it!"
Over a four-decade career, Adams is known for hit singles "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You," "Summer Of '69," "Heaven," "Cuts Like a Knife" and his Rod Stewart and Sting collaboration "All for Love." The Grammy-winning artist has seen success from a string of No. 1s in over 40 countries and has sold more than 65 million records worldwide, the release said.
Adams -- who performed at Davenport's Adler Theatre in March 2014 and the Capitol Theatre in February 2010 -- has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and Canada's Walk of Fame.
He's recipient of numerous Juno Awards, three Academy Award and five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award, American Music Awards and ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards.
For more info, visit bryanadams.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.