Canadian wins 18th Chopin international piano competition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The jury of the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition has announced Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu of Canada as the winner of the 40,000-euro ($45,000) first prize in the 18th Frederic Chopin international piano competition that launches pianists’ world careers.

The announcement came early Thursday, just hours after the last among the 12 finalists played a Chopin concerto with the orchestra at the packed National Philharmonic in Warsaw.

The second prize and 30,000 euros ($35,000) went jointly to Alexander Gadjiev, representing Italy and Slovenia, and Kyohei Sorita of Japan, while the third prize of 20,000 euros ($23,000) was awarded to Martin Garcia Garcia of Spain.

Liu’s first reaction was “Oh my god. I don’t know what to say, honestly.”

“We have been dreaming with all these people here for this prestigious stage,” the 24-year-old said in English.

“Being able to play Chopin in Warsaw is one of the best things you can imagine, of course, so I’m truly honored for this award, of course, and for this jury’s trust and for all the warmth I have received in recent days,” Liu said.