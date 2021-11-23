Chile court raises sentence in torture-killing of singer

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A Chilean court on Tuesday increased the prison sentence for six former soldiers convicted in one of the most notorious killings by the former military dictatorship — the kidnapping, torture and murder of folk singer Víctor Jara— as well as that of a government official.

The Court of Appeals said the six should spent 25 years in prison rather than the 18-year sentence imposed when they were convicted in 2018. A seventh veteran had his sentence increased to eight years from five.

Jara, a highly popular singer and university professor, was a fervent supporter of Marxist President Salvador Allende and he was seized only hours after Gen. Augusto Pinochet assaulted the presidential palace and overthrew Allende on Sept. 11, 1973.

Jara was taken to what was then the national stadium along with thousands of other prisoners. His hands and head were beaten and he was shot with at least 44 bullets as a warning to those who might challenge Pinochet’s authority.

The case also involved Allende’s prisons chief Littré Quiroga. who also was tortured and killed at the stadium, apparently because of alleged mistreatment of an officer who had earlier attempted a coup.