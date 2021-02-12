China bans BBC news broadcasts in apparent retaliation

The communist Beijing government last year expelled foreign reporters for The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times during disputes with the Trump administration.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in a written statement, called the move “an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom" that would "only damage China’s reputation in the eyes of the world.”

The Foreign Correspondents Club of China expressed concern about the accusation the BBC hurt “national interests” and “national unity.”

That might be a “warning to foreign media operating in China that they may face sanctions if their reporting does not follow the Chinese party line about Xinjiang and other ethnic minority regions,” the group said in a statement.

In Hong Kong, government broadcaster RTHK said it would stop carrying BBC World broadcasts on Friday. It cited the main regulator's order, which applied to all Chinese territory.

The move reflects the ruling Communist Party's increased control over the former British colony over the past two years. That has prompted complaints Beijing is violating the autonomy and Western-style civil liberties Hong Kong was promised when it returned to China in 1997.