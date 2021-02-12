Chinese TV features blackface performers in New Year's gala

“We cannot stress enough the impact scenes such as these have on African and Afro-diasporic communities living in China,” the group said.

Elsewhere in China, Buddhist and Daoist temples that usually are packed with holiday worshippers were closed. Streets in major cities were largely empty.

Visitors gathered outside the locked gates of the Tibetan-style Lama Temple on Beijing’s north side to burn incense and pray.

Ji Jianping, who wore a jacket and face mask in red, the traditional color of good fortune, said she and her family skipped visiting their hometown in the northern province of Shanxi due to the pandemic.

“I wish for safety and health, as well as happiness for my family,” said Ji, 62.

The government’s appeal to China's public to avoid travel is denting spending on tourism and gifts. But economists say the overall impact might be limited if factories, shops and factories keep operating instead of taking their usual two-week break.

The Commerce Ministry said it found 48 million more people in Chinese cities planned to celebrate where they live instead of traveling. Departures from Beijing’s two major airports were down 75% from last year on Wednesday, the Chinese capital’s government reported.