Deafening, at times ridiculous, with wonderful monster fights, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” will be big with monster fans.
It’s yet another kaiju movie. Kaiju, in Japanese, means “strange creature,” but in English is has come to have a meaning more like “monster.” Generally, kaiju movies involve military action, fight scenes and social commentary – and this features all of the above.
This takes place after the 2014 "Godzilla" reboot, continuing the idea that monster such as Godzilla and Mothra, which are called the Titans, are ancient creatures that once ruled the world. In the 2014 film, and the 1954 original, too, Godzilla awakens because humans misuse technology.
In this one, Dr. Mark Russell (Kyle Chandler, “Manchester by the Sea”) and his ex-wife Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga, “The Conjuring”) along with their daughter Madison (Millie Bobby Brown, television’s “Stranger Things”) take center stage.
Ken Watanabe is back as Dr. Ishirō Serizawa from the 2014 movie.
It doesn’t really matter how it happens. Suffice it to say that several monsters begin to threaten each other and humankind. There is talk about how people are destroying the planet, and how the Titans have returned to take over. The monsters, or at least some of them, may want to maintain the balance that humans are ruined.
Naturally, the military gets involved. Millions of people all over the world are killed and endangered when monsters begin rearing up here and there.
Russell has created a sonic device called the Orca, which she uses to great effect when a giant larva hatches. The Orca manages to calm what comes out of the egg – at least temporarily.
Someone else wants the gizmo, and soon Emma and Madison are kidnapped. Ghidorah, a three-headed monster, arrives along with Rodan and Mothra. Are they forming an alliance? Is there hope for the human race?
I grew up watching these monsters, and I think a lot of other people – viewers of all ages – did too. I loved the references to the early films, and I wanted to see the battles and up-close action with the critters. I wasn’t disappointed. I love the way Rodan rises out of an active volcano, for example, and how Godzilla at times gets close enough to really look at a single human.
Bear McCreary’s score is incredible – it’s as big and impressive as the monsters, with a symphony, Japanese Buddhist monks’ chants, throbbing percussion and a gorgeous chorus.
The credits are pretty cool, too. Not only do they claim each monster is played by itself – this cracked me up - but there’s a touching dedication to "Godzilla" veterans: Producer Yoshimitsu Banno and the late actor Haruo Nakajima, who so often wore the Godzilla suit in the early movies.
There’s a stinger at the end of the credits, too. There are bigger things to come.
