The string of mass shootings in recent years across the U.S. is creating a rippling network of survivors. Families, neighbors, co-workers, first responders and elected officials have all been touched by these traumatic events. The shootings also are changing how America talks, prays and prepares for trouble with a new vocabulary, armed guards in houses of worship and 'lockdown drills' in schools. Mayors who've endured these attacks offer advice to the next town dealing with the nightmare.