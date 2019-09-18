You know that feeling you get when you hear your favorite music?
Whether it’s The Beatles or Bach, Garth Brooks or Beyoncé, that particular music will make you pause whatever you’re doing, if only for a moment, and feel its joy.
That’s what “Itzhak” does all the way through. This superb documentary about one of the world’s greatest musicians is one of the most uplifting true stories you’ll ever see.
Expertly directed by Alison Chernick, the film, which never overstays its welcome in its brief running time, takes a look at Itzhak Perlman as a virtuoso violinist, his marriage of 50-plus years to his musician wife Toby and the challenges he faced as a child and as a young man.
The movie tells us about Perlman with scenes of his interactions with friends, family and other musicians. It’s wonderful to watch his daily life — so full of verve — unfold right in front of our eyes while he goes about his daily routines that include conversations with his wife, family gatherings and, of course, public appearances and practice sessions.
We also watch while he struggles through snowy Manhattan sidewalks and airport security.
Perlman was 4 years old when he contracted polio. When he was 13, he appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” an invitation Perlman acknowledges was more because he was a kid with a disability than a talented musician.
You have free articles remaining.
There’s an interview with Dorothy Delay, well-known violin instructor and Perlman's mentor.
The conversations between Perlman and his spouse are revealing. It’s obvious the two are best friends who admire each other.
Some of the shortest scenes are the most delightful, such as Perlman playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a New York Mets game, or an all-too-brief sequence of Perlman performing a snippet of the John Williams score for “Schindler’s List” (Perlman played on the movie score.)
The utter joy of music is reflected in Perlman’s face in sequences when Chernick gets up-close and lets his playing speak, as it were, for himself.
This show was nominated for the Grammy Award’s Best Music Film.
You don’t have to be a fan of classical music, the violin or know much about Perlman to be moved by this incredible documentary, which could instantly transform into an aficionado of all three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.