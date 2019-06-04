What could have another brilliant Blumhouse production devolves into a middle-of-the-road thriller in “Ma.”
Jason Blum’s production company has given us incredible horror films such as “Get Out,” “Insidious” and “The Gift.” “Ma” is more like the lackluster “Greta” and the Dennis Quaid showcase “The Intruder,” with its stranger who disrupts the lives of people around her.
The wonderful, Oscar-winning Octavia Spencer (“The Help” and “Hidden Figures”) stars as the title character, whose real name is Sue Ann.
We don’t meet her right away. The movie starts with 16-year-old Maggie (Diana Silvers, “Booksmart”), who with her mother Erica (Juliette Lewis) has moved to the small town where Erica grew up.
Maggie is embraced by a group of kids from her high school. They include the wild Haley (McKaley Miller) and Andy (Corey Fogelmanis.) They meet after school and drink while they drive around in a van, or they go party where all the other kids go party.
They need alcohol, of course, for their “hobby,” and that’s not easy to come by because they’re all underage.
They take turns standing outside a store and asking adults to help them out. Over and over, they meet with rejection until Sue Ann comes along. She reluctantly agrees to buy everything they want.
Maggie thinks there’s something awry immediately, but the others are just glad to find a kindly collaborator in the lonely veterinary assistant. Sue Ann goes beyond friendly: She offers them her basement as a place to party as long as they abide by her rules: No swearing, and the upstairs is off-limits.
Soon, the kids begin to call Sue Ann “Ma,” and she joins in the drinking and partying. But Sue Ann is not what she seems. She harbors a secret that connect some of the teenagers to her past.
It reminds me a lot of "The Intruder" and "Greta," from earlier this year.
Spencer always is fun to watch, even if you know what’s coming. If you’ve seen the trailer, you certainly will.
One thing I liked about the script, which was written by Scotty Landes (television’s “Workaholics,”) is the way it depicts bullying, assault and the horrors of youth as what continues to haunt and shape victims into their adulthood: “Ma” has a back story that’s cringe-worthily grim.
Landes and Spencer provide Ma with a multi-dimensional character whose motivations become more transparent while the story progresses.
Toward the end, the tale becomes a contrived house of cards that depends on too many coincidences.
Before it goes off the rails, there’s a solid half of a film here about cruelty, vengeance and the adage that if something seems too good to be true, it is.
