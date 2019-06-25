Here’s a killer new take on the doll you’ll never see palling around with Woody and Buzz.
Although it’s every bit as violent as the other series, the reboot of “Child’s Play” is more of a science-fiction tale than a horror movie.
In the first movie, Brad Dourif stars as serial killer Charles Lee Ray, who transfers his soul into a "Good Guys" doll named Chucky in order to cheat death. The possessed doll, which ends up with little Andy Barclay, continues Ray’s killing spree.
In the newer version, a high-tech doll is transformed by a beleaguered factory employee, who sets the controls so the doll, with its artificial intelligence, can learn beyond its planned boundaries. As it acquires language, it can swear, and its movements can become violent.
Once again, the toy, part of a line of dolls called “Buddi,” ends up with a kid named Andy (Gabriel Bateman, whose sister Talitha starred in “Annabelle: Creation,” speaking of creepy dolls.) Andy’s single mom (beautifully played by Aubrey Plaza (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”) buys a refurbished doll — the fervor for the Buddi doll creates pandemonium in the store where she works as a clerk.
At first, Andy doesn’t think much of his gift. “That’s for little kids,” he says. But the high-tech gizmo imprints on Andy and becomes aware of what makes Andy happy and how he feels about everyone and everything in his life. The doll, which can walk, is so advanced it almost makes Alexa and Siri look like stone-age implements.
Andy has a passing acquaintance with Detective Mike (Brian Tyree Henry, "Widows"), who sees the lonely Andy when Mike visits his mother, who lives down the hall.
Andy complains about his family’s cat. He also grouses about his mother’s terrible boyfriend. In the meantime, Chucky takes it all in, recording and reacting to what Andy says and does. When Andy joins other kids watching a “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” movie, Chucky learns what makes the kids laugh: Violence. And other kids, uh, enrich Chucky’s vocabulary, too, before he goes on his rampage.
Bear McCreary has created yet another terrific score here (he also was the composer for the fantastic “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” score.) There’s a great “Star Wars” joke in reference to Chucky (Mark Hamill is a hoot as Chucky’s voice — stick around to hear him sing all the verses of the Buddi song at the end of the credits.)
Is Chucky’s violent disposition a nature or nurture situation? I’m not saying this is exactly a think piece, but it’s smart: While we watch, we can’t help but wonder how everything Chucky hears and sees affects the real-life children around him.
It’s a horror movie with the social conscience that Chucky lacks … at least, this time around.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.