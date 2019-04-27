Please allow me to address something other critics might not mention in reference to “Avengers: Endgame.” It's the Thanos in the room, if you will, that is part of seeing this film.
I’m talking about parking.
Quad-City auditoriums sold out weeks in advance. You’re competing with hundreds, if not thousands, of other people for a seat. So go early. Really early. Buy your tickets online if possible.
Is it worth it? Is Thor’s hammer heavy? It really does bring an era to a close – its title means business.
The story begins with The Snap (if you’ve seen “Avengers: Infinity War” – and you definitely should before you see this one) you know what I mean.
The first part of the movie is somber, with a scene that reminds us of the destruction earlier wrought by super-powerful, evil Thanos. Pairing an early scene with "Dear Mr. Fantasy” by Traffic is brilliant: “Dear Mr. Fantasy, play us a tune. Something to make us all happy … Make it snappy." Get it? We watch the fates of individual Avengers, including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).
Also on hand are Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), War Machine (Don Cheadle) Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).
Old friendships are renewed and old squabbles are patched up while the survivors try to figure out a solution.
Pop culture gluttons (myself included) will eat up nods to “Back to the Future.” It’s not a spoiler to tell you there is a time travel element at the core of this story, to address whether, five years down the road, the remaining Avengers can fix what Thanos did to the world.
It’s no secret that we'll hear “Avengers, assemble!” and we’ll see a spectacle of a showdown. It also won't stun anyone that some moments of hilarity, much of it provided by Thor, keep the atmosphere from becoming too grim.
Still, there are some surprises. Along the way, you will see some familiar faces join in, including several that drew applause from the IMAX audience.
Not everyone makes it out alive in the end. The conclusion is particularly bittersweet for one character. I became so emotional I wiped away tears.
Speaking of finales: This is the first time in the Marvel Comics Universe since “The Incredible Hulk” in 2008 you won’t see an extra scene, or stinger, during the credits at the end of the credits.
Instead, at the very end when the Marvel logo appears, you will hear a familiar sound that you can interpret for yourself.
This may be the end of this particular series, but it's a new path for many of the Marvel characters. Excelsior!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.