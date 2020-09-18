Country artist Joe Nichols is coming to Murphy Park Oct. 10

After months of rolling with a COVID-19 standstill, country music artist Joe Nichols will play a socially-distanced show at Murphy Park in East Moline on Oct. 10.
Tickets —$31.50-$58.33 — will go on sale Saturday, Sept. 19, at bit.ly/33Ec9Bx.
The show, presented by WLLR, the Rust Belt and Daiquiri Factory, at the park, 900 Bend Blvd., East Moline, also will feature two supporting acts to be announced.
Every aspect of the event is designed to follow social distancing and safety guidelines, according to the event’s Facebook page.
To generate plenty of space between audience members, 239 10-by-10-foot, clearly designated square pods will be spread out over the fenced-in 160-by-385-feet area at least six-feet apart. Each pod will accommodate up to six people. Pod prices are tiered according to their distance from the stage, and tickets for pods must be purchased in sets of six.
Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets, and must comfortably fit within their designated pod area, the page states, noting that aisles and social-distancing space must be kept clear.
Masks/facial coverings are required to enter, while waiting for entry, exiting, and while moving about in the common areas, and are strongly recommended but not required when people are in their seats.
Attendees should be asymptomatic for at least 14 days prior to attending the event, the page states. Anyone who feels unwell or has symptoms such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath or more should stay home. Those who have been in contact with someone who has experienced those symptoms in the last two weeks should stay home, too.
By purchasing a ticket, audience members agree to adhere to the health and safety precautions, according to the page. Should anyone ignore the measures, they will be removed from the park.
Nichols is a multi-platinum recording artist, whose album “Crickets” debuted in the Top 3 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart, and delivered two multi-week No. 1 singles, including the Recording Industry Association of America gold-certified hits, “Yeah,” and “Sunny and 75,” according to the page. Nichols has six No. 1 hits, plus eight Top 10 singles, including “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” and “Gimmie That Girl.”
The four-time Grammy nominee has won the Academy of Country Music’s “Top New Male Vocalist,” the CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year,” and the “Horizon Award” from the Country Music Association.
According to the page, organizers take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. The guidelines and recommendations organizers have set and will enforce were constructed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, and Event Safety Alliance, the page states.
While organizers cannot guarantee an illness-free event, according to the page, “it is indisputable that planning, training and implementing reasonable health and safety measures are the best ways to protect this live event and the people who create it.”
For more information, visit therustbeltqc.com.
