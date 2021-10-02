COVID-19-delayed Chopin piano competition opens in Poland

The first edition was held in 1927 and then every five years, but World War II forced a postponement of the 4th edition until 1949.

Chopin, Poland’s best known and beloved classical music composer and pianist, was born in 1810 in Zelazowa Wola near Warsaw to a Polish mother and a French father. He left Poland at 19 to broaden his music education in Vienna and then in Paris, where he settled, composing, giving concerts and teaching piano. He died in Paris in 1849 and is buried at the Pere Lachaise cemetery. His heart is at the Holy Cross Church in Warsaw.

There will be no competition auditions Oct. 17, to allow the participants and the jury to attend traditional observances of Chopin's death anniversary.

The auditions can be followed live on the Chopin Institute YouTube channel and on Polish state Radio channel.

