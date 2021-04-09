COVID, Philip's no-fuss attitude mean simpler funeral plan

When the Queen Mother Elizabeth — the last royal consort to pass on — died in 2002, her coffin lay in state at Parliament’s Westminster Hall, and thousands of people filed past to pay their last respects.

Philip’s body will not lie in state, a function both of the pandemic and his own “no fuss” attitude. Nor will it be a state funeral, in keeping with his wishes.

The College of Arms, the body that oversees ceremonial protocol, said Friday that the duke’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle, 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of London, where he spent his final weeks with the queen. His funeral will be held in St. George’s Chapel at the castle, the site of centuries of royal burials — and royal weddings, including the 2018 union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes,” the college said.

Buckingham Palace is to announce when the funeral will be held or how many people will attend. Funerals are currently restricted to 30 people or fewer under England’s coronavirus restrictions, so it is likely to be immediate family only. It’s thought that Prince Harry will try to travel from his home in California to say goodbye to his grandfather.