David Hasselhoff urges Germans to get vaccinated in new PSA

David Hasselhoff is calling on Germans to get a COVID-19 vaccination in videos released on Twitter by the country's health ministry.

Speaking to the camera in front of palm trees and a blue sky, the "Baywatch" and "Knight Rider" star says getting a jab is the best way for people to regain their freedom. At one point he lifts his sleeve to reveal a small plaster on his upper arm.

"What I'm looking for is to get life back to normal, is the freedom, the freedom to get vaccinated and to go around the world. The most important experience of the pandemic for me is death," he says.

"It causes death. Get vaccinated. The advice I can give to everyone in America, and to the world, and to Germany is get vaccinated."

Hasselhoff is a well-known figure in Germany, famously appearing suspended above the Berlin Wall on New Year's Eve 1989, singing his song "Looking for Freedom."

The wall, which had divided Berlin for decades, had fallen six weeks earlier.