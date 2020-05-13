Bottled up: Lodi-based vineyard offers old-world tastes

As the warmer temperatures begin to approach, Rosé, of course, has to be nearby. The 2018 Oak Farm Rosé (retail $24) will be the perfect addition for any patio gathering. This Grenache (think Northern Rhone) offers an elegant pink hue achieved from grapes spending between 8 to 10 hours in the press. On the palate, flavors of strawberries, grapefruit, and melon come together with subtle floral qualities with each sip. During wine making Zeiter and Panella employ the use of malolactic fermentation which decreases harsh malic acids and replaces them with lactic acids imparting a buttery and elegant mouthfeel in the wine. To pair, Zeiter recommends a spread of cured meats like prosciutto, accompanied by fresh summer melon. You could also try to pair with barbecue (a favorite in our household) which beautifully accentuates the sticky sweet sauces and offers a refreshing finish on hot summer days.

To finish off our tasting with Oak Farm, we tasted the 2017 Oak Farm Barbera (retail $25), hailing from two different vineyard sites, 10% Petite Sirah is used in the production of this wine which account for its rich purple hues beautifully dancing in your glass and intensity in flavors. It delivers strong flavors of dark cherry, cola, pomegranate and spice that are complex yet elegant. Rich and robust, and at 15% alcohol, this wine delivers a strong and bold expression in line with its old world heritage. Spending 20 months aging in new oak, winemakers Panella and Zeiter use a combination of French, American, and Russian oak as part of their process and experiment each harvest to find the perfect combination showcasing the best the grape has to offer. Highly acidic, this wine is perfect for rich foods like pork belly with fruit reduction, or a parmesan and wild mushroom risotto, which accentuates the fruity qualities in the wine and highlights and complements its earthier qualities.