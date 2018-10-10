We’ve all heard the childhood nursery song about Old McDonald, but I must have forgotten the part about Old McDonald being an Oregonian with a passion for grapes.
2012 Cuvée E Pinot Noir produced by EIEIO (pronounced E-I-E-I-O) and is created by winemaker Jay McDonald in Carlton, Oregon, who takes a fun and natural approach to winemaking. I had the opportunity to sit down with both Jay McDonald and John Phelan, the owner of Phelan Distributing and hear firsthand how a Port Arthur, Texas native became enthralled with the world of wine. Jay stated that, “wine was always a hobby” and his journey led him to turn that hobby into a business and in 2002 he launched EIEIO. Jay had always wanted to make Pinot Noir and had decided that Oregon was the place to realize this. He was welcomed and embraced by local producers and remains there to this day.
Oregon as a whole, is known for many things but when it comes to wine production there’s one grape that stands above the rest; Pinot Noir. The grape that makes up 70 percent of the red grape plantings in Oregon has also come to be a crown jewel of the region’s winemaking culture.
The fruit-forward nature to this wine is what makes Oregon Pinot Noir so unique and enjoyed by so many across the country. Pinot Noir grapes by nature have very thin and delicate skins making them notoriously tricky to grow if growing conditions aren’t exactly right. Oregon’s moderate climate and soil makeup (clay and volcanic soils) create the perfect habitat for these grape vines to be cultivated.
The EIEIO winery, was founded on the premise of “deciding not to take myself too seriously.” The winery, which takes a playful approach with every element that goes into making the wine can be seen in the very name of the vineyard which was a result of a casual brainstorming session with friends and has stuck ever since. These detailed elements that go into the wine can even be seen on the corks which feature musical notes to this childhood classic.
EIEIO produces several Pinot Noir expressions, as well as a Chardonnay ranging in price. The moderately priced Cuvée E Pinot Noir, which retails for $42, available at R Bar in Bettendorf, is a great value for your investment. The Cuvée E, comprised of 100 percent Pinot Noir, is blended from McDonald’s various vineyard plots. When asked, Jay described the Cuvée E as, “using every vineyard giving a more accurate picture of what the vintage was like, easy to drink, and excellent value.”
When I asked Jay about what makes EIEIO so unique he said, “Special care goes into the growing, details in production, bottling, etc. The wine also ferments naturally on its own without any added yeast or enzymes” The process takes a little longer (around six to eight weeks according to McDonald) for the grape juice to ferment into wine but the result is the fantastic byproduct of what mother nature provides using this natural method.
Distributor and good friend of McDonald, John Phelan has been going out to Oregon since 1983 and continues to this day to help Jay during harvest season. Phelan, who owns a wine distribution company out of Cedar Rapids, says he is always looking for unique labels his markets may not have experienced and is committed to bringing great wines, like the Cuvée E to Iowa wine enthusiasts.
Upon opening the Cuvée E, hues of orange and garnet seem to dance as the wine swirls in your glass. Aromas of Plum and purple violets are accented by tastes of yellow cherry, stone fruit, and stewed strawberries. After a few minutes you can begin to notice notes of graham cracker, baking spice, and even freshly turned soil on the palate. Moderate in acidity and alcohol this wine is anything but boisterous.
Pinot Noir is a classic pairing with pork tenderloins, poultry like duck or pheasant, and fattier fishes like salmon which benefit from the soft structure and tannins in the wine. The subtle oak usage in producing Pinot Noir lends itself to pair with dishes incorporating spice components such as sage, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger, all of which scream fall cooking. Dishes that feature roasted squash or pumpkin, baked apple, and wild mushrooms can work wonderfully with many Pinot Noir as well. Do note, the versatility in Pinot Noir does have its limits so be sure to avoid any dishes that are too bold that may overpower this delicate grape and anything in overly heavy cream sauces which will drown out its subtle characteristics. I asked Jay his favorite meal to pair with this wine and his response was “pork tenderloin, mushroom sauce and morels.”
Since my kitchen is in the midst of a celebration to all things fall, Prosciutto-wrapped pork chops with Sherry shallot glaze was on the menu. Prepared in the oven, the bone-in pork chops are marinated in Dijon mustard and then wrapped with Prosciutto to create what turns into an almost bacon crust; wrapping and sealing in all flavors. While this cooks, I repeatedly glaze it with the Sherry I’ve reduced with sugar, shallots and garlic to a glaze-like consistency. Finished with Cheddar grits and topped with pickled granny smith apple and fennel slaw tie this together for a quintessential fall favorite. The essence of stone fruit and stewed strawberries in the wine call out the sweeter flavors in the glaze and apple, while the tannins compliment the pork and cheddar grits refreshing your palate for another bite. The fennel and sprinklings of nutmeg highlight the spicier components of the wine to create a well-rounded plate and wine to match; a must try.
2012 Cuvée E Pinot Noir produced by EIEIO represents a classic expression of Pinot Noir and showcases the tremendous talent coming from Oregon winemakers at present. This wine is delicate, yet expressive, and is a perfect example of a “food pairing wine”. When I asked Jay about the future for Oregon wines, he commented, “(Oregon wine) is going to continue to grow, Willamette Valley is going to continue to be a wonderful climate for growing… and as the American wine drinking palate becomes more elegant, popularity for Oregon wines will keep growing as well.”
