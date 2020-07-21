Bottled up: Take a trip to Italy through a bottle of Trentodoc sparkling wine

One of the things that COVID-19 has taught me is to celebrate the little things. Enjoying a brief escape by making a special dinner, opening that special bottle of wine, and maybe even popping some bubbly and experiencing sparkling wines from the mountains.
While true Champagne is only produced in the Champagne region of France, many wine regions around the world produce delicious sparkling wines. Italy in particular is well-known for its Prosecco, enjoyed by itself or as part of an aperitivo cocktail like the Aperol Spritz. What isn’t as well known is that in Northeastern Italy’s mountainous regions of Trentino just south of Italy’s Alto Adige region, Italian wine makers have been producing truly delicious sparkling wines in a similar fashion to those from Champagne for about 150 years. These sparkling wines, known as Trentodoc sparkling wines with around nine million bottles sold in 2017 were the first area to receive the Metodo Classico DOC designation in Italy and one of the very first in the world. Following the “metodo classico” or “classical method,” wine producers start with a base still wine, and later through the addition of sugars and yeast the bubbles begin to form during a secondary fermentation in the bottle. At this point, the bottles are racked, flipped upside down and periodically turned to collect the yeast sediment in the neck of the bottle. After a brief freezing, not long enough to harm the wine, the caps are popped off and the frozen yeast cork is expunged from the bottle before it is recapped and prepared for aging, about 15 months for Trentodoc Brut productions.
While it may come as a shock that sparkling wines in the style of Champagne could be produced in the Dolomite Mountains, it is precisely this subsequent set of factors that make it quite comparable to the French region and without the costly price tag of top Champagne houses. It’s also important to note that while there may be many other classical method sparkling wines in the world, these wines are the only to be grown in a sloping area with vines grown at between 650 and 2,600 feet above sea level. Its high altitudes in the Dolomite Mountains contribute to its diurnal shifts (broader day time highs, night time lows) which impacts the grapes ability to ripen and retain acidity, and the soils found in the area are quite stony and contain a great number of calcareous rock and mineral salts needed for Chardonnay grapes to thrive.
Harvested by hand, all Trentodoc wines rely on Chardonnay, Pinot Nero, Pinot Bianco, and Pinot Meunier grapes in their productions and all of which contribute to the final product; whether balance, acidity, complexity, or aroma. While all sparkling, these grapes are harvested to produce White, Rose, Millesimato (single harvest), and Riserva (more like Vintage Champagne designations). The 2014 Rotari Brut Trentodoc (retail $20) is no exception. As you open this wine, you will immediately notice its pale golden hues almost as a ray of sunlight dancing in your glass. Accentuated by a stream of fine bubbles that rise to the surface, you are greeted by strong fruity aromas of peach, ripe strawberry, and even cotton candy.
Tasting the wine, many of these flavors come through, with pineapple, yellow nectarine and cherry and even some Granny Smith apple on the palate. Off-dry and 12.5% ABV, this wine boasts slight minerality of wet stone, you can certainly notice that this wine has picked up mineral elements from the soils in which the grapes were grown. As you continue to drink the wine you will also pick up on slight yeasty elements almost that of sourdough bread dough. It is best served well-chilled between 42-44 degrees Fahrenheit.
Pairing these wines, look for dishes that accentuate the fruity nature of the grapes while complementing the minerality and yeasty qualities found in each glass. Dishes such as spaghetti pasta with clams, garlic, and plum tomatoes, or rather a simpler option of fresh coconut shrimp or prawns might be just the ticket. For the right occasion when pairing with appetizers try water crackers with crème fraiche and caviar complete or a Japanese-inspired Nigiri sushi to complement the fresh fruit and citrus elements in the wine, minerality, and leave a refreshed and cleansed palate between bites.
While many of us have postponed or cancelled summer vacations, take a trip to the mountains of Northern Italy with this or many other Trentodoc wines. Be on the lookout for these wines as you prepare to stock up your cellar as I’m sure you will fall in love. Dazzling with vivacious and fruity qualities the 2014 Rotari Brut Trentodoc, and many other peer producers, demonstrate the exceptional quality and unsung joys found within this little-known Italian wine region.
Carson Bodnarek, a self-proclaimed “cork dork”, is a certificate recipient from the Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Level II and is currently studying for his certified sommelier exam. Always on the hunt for his next great bottle of wine for his collection, he is an avid jetsetter and devout foodie. After moving to Quad-Cities from Iowa City in 2013, Carson now resides in Bettendorf.
Carson Bodnarek
