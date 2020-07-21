Bottled up: Take a trip to Italy through a bottle of Trentodoc sparkling wine

While true Champagne is only produced in the Champagne region of France, many wine regions around the world produce delicious sparkling wines. Italy in particular is well-known for its Prosecco, enjoyed by itself or as part of an aperitivo cocktail like the Aperol Spritz. What isn’t as well known is that in Northeastern Italy’s mountainous regions of Trentino just south of Italy’s Alto Adige region, Italian wine makers have been producing truly delicious sparkling wines in a similar fashion to those from Champagne for about 150 years. These sparkling wines, known as Trentodoc sparkling wines with around nine million bottles sold in 2017 were the first area to receive the Metodo Classico DOC designation in Italy and one of the very first in the world. Following the “metodo classico” or “classical method,” wine producers start with a base still wine, and later through the addition of sugars and yeast the bubbles begin to form during a secondary fermentation in the bottle. At this point, the bottles are racked, flipped upside down and periodically turned to collect the yeast sediment in the neck of the bottle. After a brief freezing, not long enough to harm the wine, the caps are popped off and the frozen yeast cork is expunged from the bottle before it is recapped and prepared for aging, about 15 months for Trentodoc Brut productions.