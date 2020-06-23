Bottled up: Wine clubs can help you broaden your tastes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As your dedicated wine writer, I find it my mission to keep you informed and on the inside track of all things wine. Many businesses have been impacted by COVID-19 and in the Quad-Cities many restaurants, distributors and retailers have had to grapple with this “new normal”.

What I find most interesting are the ones that learn to bounce back and chart new paths forward demonstrating the strength of our cities. At the Faithful Pilot in Le Claire they are redoing just that, with an exciting new wine club. The Faithful Pilot, as many of you are aware has made a name for itself with exciting culinary creations and Owner and Executive Chef Robert Day and Certified Specialist of Wine Tony Morales are now taking that same commitment to serving up quality and variety into providing something new and unique for wine enthusiasts in our area.