Quad-Cities honors Betty White with favorite treats

Hollywood legend Betty White didn't attribute living to be 99 years old to eating healthy, but rather to good luck, at least in part. Her favorite foods are popular at baseball games more than diet regimes, and she's joked about avoiding greens to stay healthy.

In honor of White's sweet tooth and what would have been her 100th birthday, some Quad-Cities businesses are offering deals on meals and treats.

Finns Grill, 580 1st St. W., Milan, is selling the Betty White Meal to commemorate the comedy actress, who died Dec. 31, 2021, just weeks before her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. It includes all her favorites, which she revealed to People a decade ago — Red Vines, potato chips, french fries and a hot dog. Vodka, another favorite of White's, is not included.

The Betty White Meal will be available throughout the month of January for $6. As White also loved animals, Finns Grill will donate $1 to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan for every Betty White Meal sold.