Discovery official vows fight to keep Polish media company

“We’re seeing great support from the U.S. government and great support from the EU,” he said. “The problem is, I fear, this (Polish) government is so ideologically dead set."

“So far, all the great support and the words clearly have not been sufficient to fend this off,” he said.

Before the passing of the media bill on Wednesday, Poland’s broadcasting regulator had also refused to renew a license for the network’s all-news station, TVN24, which expires next month.

On Thursday, the company announced it was initiating legal action at an international arbitration court over “arbitrary and discriminatory” treatment that it sees as part of a broader crackdown on free media. Discovery accused Poland of violating a U.S.-Polish investment treaty, and Perrette said he believes the company will have a strong case if the matter ends up in court.

Perrette said Discovery also has alternative plans to save its investment in Poland, but couldn't divulge those details at this time.

There has been so far no Polish government response to the lawsuit.