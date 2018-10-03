The sound I heard during “Little Women” was not the illusion of pages being turned in the beloved Louisa May Alcott's novel.
No, I think that whirring was the sound of Alcott spinning in her grave at what, apparently, is a "celebration" of the 150th anniversary of the beloved book.
This umpteenth version of the March family saga is set in contemporary times, and it seems to pander to a youthful audience. It is shrill, loud and tries desperately to capture the tone of the book, failing in nearly every scene and bit of dialogue despite a hard-working cast.
Sarah Davenport plays Jo March. Her sisters are Meg (Melanie Stone), Beth (Allie Jennings), and Amy (Elise Jones.) Lea Thompson is likable as their mother “Marmee.” Lucas Grabeel from “High School Musical” plays Laurie, who becomes like a brother to the girls.
It jumps backward and forward in erratic time intervals as it shows how the loving sisters grow up, meet challenges and strive for their goals. The girls really don’t change much, so it’s hard to tell whether we’re standing still or moving forward or backward in time with the change of every scene.
Jo is at the center of things, and her character is the loudest. There’s a difference between being annoying and temperamental, but this script doesn't allow for that distinction. In a forced effort to bring the character’s traits into the 21st century, Jo also hasn’t a clue about modern-day publishing. And her editor (Ian Bohen, television’s “Yellowstone”) doesn’t seem to want to educate her about the process, either, for some reason I never fathomed.
The girls complain about being home-schooled. But why are they being home-schooled? This is never broached in the film, although the book is clear about school-related woes.
There are gauzy pastel effects all around the March girls, perhaps as an attempt to emphasize their innocence. Or maybe it’s just to make the environments look cool, which they do sometimes.
Alcott had plenty to say about the time in which the fictional Marches lived. Volumes have been written about her semi-autobiographical novel, in which a reader can see themes about female repression and empowerment.
A 1994 version that includes Susan Sarandon and Winona Ryder is enjoyable and maintains the flavor of the book. In it, the characters and their situations have depth and meaning that make the film a memorable one.
This latest version has no depth, and strains to recreate the feel of past versions, and the book itself, in contrivances.
The update into contemporary times is neither timeless nor memorable. Here’s hoping that potential viewers will pick up the book instead.
