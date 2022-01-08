Duchess of Cambridge, the reliable royal, turns 40

During 11 years under the royal microscope, Kate has largely avoided criticism by adopting the royal maxim “never complain, never explain.”

This was apparent last year when Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, alleged in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that Kate had made her cry during a disagreement over flower girl dresses in the run-up to Meghan and Harry's 2019 wedding. Kate and the palace responded with silence.

Yet Kate still has the ability to surprise.

For a Christmas Eve carol concert at Westminster Abbey, she sat down at a piano and accompanied Scottish singer Tom Walker on “For Those Who Can’t Be Here,” a song inspired by loss and separation during the pandemic.

While it wasn’t a secret that Kate had studied the instrument, the pre-recorded performance during a nationally televised concert was something new altogether. Walker said he didn’t know what to expect when the palace suggested the duchess might accompany him in performing the new song at the event.