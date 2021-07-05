Dutch royals arrive in Germany for 3-day state visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, and Dutch King Willem-Alexander, left, attend a military welcome ceremony as part of a meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, welcomes King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima at the Bellevue palace ion Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, welcomes King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands with military honours at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive at the Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive at the Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, front right, welcomes Dutch King Willem-Alexander, center, and his wife Queen Maxima, front left, with military honors for a meeting in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, welcomes King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, second right, and his wife Elke Buedenbender, right, welcome King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dutch King Willem-Alexander, right and his wife Queen Maxima, front left, wave as they arrive for a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are on a three day visit in Germany.
German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier, right, welcomes King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands at the Bellevue palace ion Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, right, and Elke Buedenbender, wife of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, wait for the military welcome ceremonial at the Bellevue palace in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Dutch Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive at the Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arrived in Germany for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BERLIN (AP) — King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands on Monday started a three-day visit to Germany that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The royal couple were greeted with a 21-gun salute after landing at Berlin's airport at the beginning of Willem-Alexander’s first state visit to Germany since he became king in 2013.
In persistent rain, they were received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his Bellevue palace. They are also expected to visit Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.
A meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel also is on the agenda during this week's visit.
Willem-Alexander and Maxima were last in Germany in 2019, when they visited the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin. The king has some German roots — his father, Prince Claus, was German-born.
