 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-English National Ballet dancer convicted of sex crimes
0 comments
AP

Ex-English National Ballet dancer convicted of sex crimes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LONDON (AP) — A former English National Ballet principal dancer was convicted Tuesday of sexually assaulting young female dance students.

Yat-Sen Chang, 49, was found guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault and one count of “assault by penetration.” The offenses took place at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy in London from 2009 to 2016, and relate to four teens who were between 16 and 18 years old at the time.

The victims accused Chang of touching them inappropriately during massages at the schools. During the trial, Chang said he had “no idea” why the allegations were made against him, and said he hadn't touched any of the complainants in an inappropriate or sexual way.

But prosecutors described Chang as an internationally renowned ballet dancer who used his position to commit sexual offenses against young students he taught.

“Yat-Sen Chang used his position as a famed and trusted ballet teacher to groom and sexually assault teenage dancers under his training,” senior prosecutor Nahid Mannan said. “At 20 years their senior, Chang would have been well aware that his conduct was grossly inappropriate and predatory.”

The jury convicted Chang, who was born in Cuba and now lives in the German port city of Kiel, after 13 hours of deliberations.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced on June 18.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Matt Damon hopes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Matt Damon hopes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back together

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News