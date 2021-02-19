EXPLAINER: Why Spaniards are rioting over rapper's jailing

MADRID (AP) — Riots broke out in many Spanish cities this week during freedom of speech protests over the jailing of a little-known rapper for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorism.

But the issue has now become a hot potato for the country's coalition government, with the far-left junior partner demanding that the rapper be pardoned — while criticizing police for alleged brutality.

WHO IS PABLO HASÉL?

Up to a few weeks ago, Hasél, 32, was not quite a household name in Spain. An acid-tongued, anti-establishment rapper, he's considered a poet by some and a punk by others.

A supporter of Catalonia's secession from Spain, he has had several brushes with the law, which earned him more than one sentence although he had yet to be jailed. Besides his tweets and lyrics, he has also been charged for assault, obstructing justice and breaking and entry.

But he reoffended recently with a song and tweets insulting former King Juan Carlos I and praising terror groups, pushing authorities to seek his arrest and place him in jail in his native northeastern Catalan city of Lleida to serve a nine-month sentence.

RADICAL LYRICS