Figge Art Museum to show works of master printmaker Robert Blackburn

Born in 1920, Blackburn grew up in Harlem during the Harlem Renaissance, an important movement of Black arts and culture stemming from the area. The exhibition spans his career from creating as a student to collaborating with artists as a master printer. He died in 2003.

Pieces range from figurative to abstract and are incredibly beautiful and powerful to see, Hargrave said. Much of the collection also touches on issues from the time. Parts of the exhibition will describe the printmaking process and how it developed over the years.

The exhibition — split up into six different sections — is organized in chronological order, Sage said, to show how his worked changed throughout his career and the different artists who he influenced and influenced him at different times.

In addition to creating his own pieces, Blackburn also founded a workshop that provided space, equipment and learning opportunities for those interested in printmaking. It started with letting people come use his equipment, as the tools and space needed to make prints weren't accessible to everyone, and grew into a diverse community that touched many artists.