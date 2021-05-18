First 10 acts qualify for Eurovision Song Contest final

A crowd of 3,500 — tested for the coronavirus ahead of time — was allowed into Rotterdam's Ahoy arena to watch the performances live. The number was a fraction of the arena's capacity.

Some fans waiting to get in waved national flags. Others dressed up for the show known for its popularity among the LGBTQ community.

Geert van den Berg attended in a purple dress and white wig accessorized with a red feather. His partner, Roberto, wore a short skirt made up of the flags of the participating nations.

“Eurovision is very important for me. We, my partner and me ... this is the 10th time we are going to Eurovision," he said. “We like it so much because all countries are together. It’s always a party, it’s always fun.”

For the final, a total of 20 winners from semifinals on Tuesday and Thursday will join contestants from the so-called big five of Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, along with the representative of host nation the Netherlands.

Australia's act, Montaigne, was the only performer who did not attend the event in Rotterdam because of coronavirus restrictions. Instead, she participated in the semifinal with a recorded live performance and was unable to convince national judges and voters from the public.