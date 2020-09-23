Fisher Price toys expands Little People collector line with Lord of the Rings, Elf figures

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fisher-Price toys is expanding its Little People Collector Line with two new offerings — Lord of the Rings and Elf.

With more than 2 billion figures sold since the toys first launched more than 60 years ago, the line brings pop culture characters to life for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Last year, the toy maker launched Little People Collector line which combines unexpected entertainment properties and pop culture characters that adults recognize with the Little People figures kids love.

About the new offerings:

• Lord of The Rings: A six-figure set inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s famed series launches today, which franchise fans may recognize as Hobbit Day. The collectible features the members of the Fellowship — Frodo Baggins, Gandalf the Grey, Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli — as well as Lady Arwen.

• Elf: A holiday favorite, Buddy and his friend from the film Elf decorate the Christmas tree inside this new Little People set. The collectible comes in premium packaging showing off the figures in a snow globe with cut-out snowflakes, a nod to the cut-out snowflakes throughout the film.

These character sets join additional Little People Collector products that launched earlier this year, including Masters of the Universe, as well as The Beatles and KISS sets, which were first introduced in 2019.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0