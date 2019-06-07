Headliner Lissie will not perform at Flood Fest tonight, the Downtown Davenport Partnership has announced.
The concert to benefit flood relief is at 7:30 p.m. tonight at RiverCenter Great Hall in Davenport.
Local musician Mo Carter will perform in her place. Other bands playing are All Sweat Productions: A Tribute to Queen and Rude Punch. Comedian Chris Schlichting will emcee and perform stand-up between sets.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m., tickets cost $25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.