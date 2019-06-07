{{featured_button_text}}
Rude Punch

The members of Rude Punch, include Brady Jager, Colton Menke, Jack Hill and Adam Tucker.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Headliner Lissie will not perform at Flood Fest tonight, the Downtown Davenport Partnership has announced.

The concert to benefit flood relief is at 7:30 p.m. tonight at RiverCenter Great Hall in Davenport.

Local musician Mo Carter will perform in her place. Other bands playing are All Sweat Productions: A Tribute to Queen and Rude Punch. Comedian Chris Schlichting will emcee and perform stand-up between sets.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., music starts at 7:30 p.m., tickets cost $25.

