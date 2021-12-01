For sale: Rome villa restored by Texas princess auctioned

“I started really trying to restore it as much as I could, within means,” Mrs. Boncompagni Ludovisi said during a tour of the property Tuesday. “Really, you need to be a billionaire, not a millionaire. You need to be a billionaire if you have a house like this, a historic home, because you want to do everything right. You don’t want to get anything wrong.”

In 2010, the couple decided to open the villa to the public for tour groups and dinners to help fund the continued upkeep and renovations. Aside from the Caravaggio ceiling and the lush gardens outside, the 2,800-square-meter (30,000-square-foot) home off the swank Via Veneto features frescoes by Guercino. It also has — as Mrs. Boncompagni Ludovisi likes to note — had a storied line of visitors over the centuries, including American-British author Henry James and Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

“After a period of time, you’d think you get used to it. But I never did,” she says.

The Caravaggio was commissioned in 1597 by a diplomat and patron of the arts who asked the young painter to decorate the ceiling of a small room he used as an alchemy workshop. The 2.75-meter (nine-foot) wide mural, which depicts Jupiter, Pluto and Neptune, is unusual: It’s not a fresco, but rather oil on plaster, and represents the only ceiling mural that Caravaggio is known to have made.