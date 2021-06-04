From the Beatles to Elton John: Oldest DJ's storied career

It was during a three-month study course in London with the BBC in 1964 that Cordeiro landed the interview that kickstarted his career — with the Beatles, the biggest band in the world at the time.

He had some free time after the end of the course before he had to return to Hong Kong and didn't want to “sit around for two weeks doing nothing.”

“So I said, why don’t I grab the chance of finding some peeps, some pop groups or singers that I can interview and bring back (tapes) to Hong Kong,” he said.

During those two weeks, Cordeiro traveled to venues where groups were performing and interviewed them afterward.

The Beatles had become wildly popular and Cordeiro wanted to interview them the most. Armed with a notebook and a pen, he went to the offices of the band’s record label, EMI, to ask for an interview with the group.

By a stroke of luck, he was told to return the next day for an interview, with EMI loaning him a tape recorder for it. He bought a magazine with a picture of the Beatles on the cover and took it with him to the interview, and got all the members to autograph it.

“Altogether I have some 26 signatures of all the Beatles, and it’s probably worth a fortune,” he said.