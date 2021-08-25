German show traces Nazi-era artists' success after the war

Their designs for statues, reliefs and tapestries on public squares or theaters left their mark to this day on the face of many German city centers, the exhibition shows.

“The fact that many of the renowned protagonists of the National Socialist art world continued to work successfully in the post-war decades was blended out of the influential art-historical narrative of a new beginning after 1945,” the show's curator Wolfgang Brauneis said.

“We are throwing light on this special topic from a contemporary historical vantage point and hope in this way to contribute to a revision of the art-historical canon and post-war modern art,” Brauneis added.

It's not just in the art world that people who enjoyed power and influence under the Nazi regime were able to continue their careers after the war in Germany. It also happened in the judiciary, government ministries, education, academia and elsewhere.

At the German Historical Museum, some 300 sculptures, paintings, tapestries, models, photographs, film and sound documents — accompanied by explanations and analysis — try to shed light on both the Nazi-era and the postwar careers of artists such as sculptors Arno Breker and Willy Meller.