Greek composer Theodorakis to be buried in Crete

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis will be buried according to his wishes in Chania, Crete, on Sept. 9 next to his parents and brother, Greece’s Communist Party said Sunday.

A family dispute had developed over Theodorakis’ burial place following his death at age 96 on Thursday. His daughter had said he would be buried in the village of Vrahati, near Corinth, where he maintained a holiday home.

But his son said Friday that the family would respect his wishes. A court had temporarily halted any burial plans, after unnamed Theodorakis collaborators had intervened, citing his expressed wishes and producing notarized documents.

Theodorakis had written a letter to the mayor of Chania in 2013 expressing his wish to be buried in the cemetery of Galatas, a location west of Chania, where his father hailed from.

“My family does not approve of my wish; however, the law recognizes everyone’s right to decide about the disposal of their body,” Theodorakis had written in the letter.