Hungarian traveling circus stays fit for post-COVID opening

The human performers must also remain fit, both physically and mentally, so they can jump into action as soon as restrictions are lifted. Circus artist Kevin Richter, Florian's son, said he and the troupe's other acrobats have held rehearsals throughout the pandemic “to be ready for any opening.”

“It's very difficult for all the members. It is not easy to train without knowing what will happen tomorrow or even next month,” he said during a break in his acrobatic group's training. "We used this time to practice new acts, to keep ourselves fit for any possibility of a premiere.”

Hungary in recent weeks has started lifting its pandemic restrictions following a successful vaccination campaign. A further relaxation of rules is expected in coming days, even as deaths and infections remain high.

While the circus troupe hopes to be able to go forward with its traditional July 1 summer premiere, its two-legged members realize that the course of the pandemic could result in yet another lost season.

“The virus situation may be such that it will be canceled, but not being ready isn't an option for us,” Richter said. "This is what gives the whole team the energy and the motivation to stay united. Our aim is to present the country’s best travelling circus show.”

