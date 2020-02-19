'I aspired to be like her': Moline High grad thrilled to open for Wynonna Friday

Monica Austin has juggled motherhood, marriage, school, work and her passion for country music for several years now.
The 36-year-old Moline High graduate — who recently recorded her first EP — is excited to be the opening act for one of her idols, Wynonna Judd, at The Rust Belt in East Moline at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Tickets are $35-$85, available at eventbrite.com.
“This will be the biggest crowd I’ve ever played for as solo artist,” Austin said this week, noting the 4,000-capacity venue will be curtained off for a unique combination seated and standing capacity of 700-plus.
“As a small kid, especially when a lot of my friends listened to pop music, there was something about Wynonna,” she said of the 55-year-old Kentucky native who first hit it big as the mother-daughter duo, The Judds. “She has such a strong voice, and music that she sings, she tells stories.
“She’s a kick-butt, take-charge lady, and as a little kid, I didn’t have that kind of voice,” Austin said. “I aspired to be like her in that kind of way.”
Austin's first EP — four original songs recorded at Bettendorf’s Joy Avenue Media — will be available for $10 at the show, as well as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and other outlets, and help finance a full-length album she hopes to finish this summer. Austin writes from her personal life in the hopes listeners can identify, as she’s connected with artists like Wynonna, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood.
You have free articles remaining.
“This is an impact it’s had on another person’s life — thinking of a 12-, 13-year-old kid listening to the songs, just like I was,” she said.
In high school, Austin sang alto in the concert choir, and for two years, they earned first in state competitions, she said. Frustrated after sopranos seemed to get all the solos, she sang for then choir director Ron May, and he asked, “Have you ever thought of being a country singer?” Austin recalled saying, “Every day…That was the hugest affirmation for a small little girl.”
Austin formed her band seven years ago and she constantly told people a big dream would be someday opening for Wynonna. That message eventually got to a decision maker for her tour and submitted videos, and her management let Austin know last November that she’d be opening the Feb. 21 date.
Wynonna and her band The Big Noise last played the Quad-Cities in 2016 at Bettendorf's Waterfront Convention Center, and in 2018 at Clinton’s Wild Rose Casino, Austin said, neither of which she was able to attend.
She and her husband Cody have three boys, ages 12, 4 and 1. They live in Muscatine; Cody works as a bartender, and Monica is in marketing with Townsquare Media in the Quad-Cities.
Wynonna — who’s sold over 30 million albums worldwide — was once dubbed by Rolling Stone as “the greatest female country singer since Patsy Cline," according to a tour release. She’s received over 60 industry awards, and created 20 No.1 hits such as “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” and “Grandpa, (Tell Me ‘Bout The Good Ole Days).”
Austin — who’s also scheduled to perform March 4 at Davenport’s Redstone Room — said she’s not sure if she’ll get to meet her in person, let alone be asked to sing with her on The Rust Belt stage, as some headliners do with openers.
“I put it out there; I might die if it happens,” she said. Austin would definitely make her own big noise then. In a way, she already has.