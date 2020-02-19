'I aspired to be like her': Moline High grad thrilled to open for Wynonna Friday

Austin's first EP — four original songs recorded at Bettendorf’s Joy Avenue Media — will be available for $10 at the show, as well as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and other outlets, and help finance a full-length album she hopes to finish this summer. Austin writes from her personal life in the hopes listeners can identify, as she’s connected with artists like Wynonna, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood.

“This is an impact it’s had on another person’s life — thinking of a 12-, 13-year-old kid listening to the songs, just like I was,” she said.

In high school, Austin sang alto in the concert choir, and for two years, they earned first in state competitions, she said. Frustrated after sopranos seemed to get all the solos, she sang for then choir director Ron May, and he asked, “Have you ever thought of being a country singer?” Austin recalled saying, “Every day…That was the hugest affirmation for a small little girl.”

Austin formed her band seven years ago and she constantly told people a big dream would be someday opening for Wynonna. That message eventually got to a decision maker for her tour and submitted videos, and her management let Austin know last November that she’d be opening the Feb. 21 date.