'I don’t even know why they gave us sharp objects': Davenport man competes on Food Network’s 'Worst Cooks in America'

The lessons moved quickly. “You really have to try to laser focus on the training” so you can recall it for challenges, he said. But the team leaders knew what and who they were dealing with.

“We’re not master chefs here. We’re not even cooks,” he said. “We’re people off the street. ... I don’t even know why they gave us sharp objects.”

Showing signs of improvement isn’t difficult when you start so far below average, Phelps said. “When you’re already below the expectation level, everything you do (seems better),” he laughed.

It’s amazing to him that he has been able to take what he has learned to create meals at home, he said. “Jami and I actually started cooking together,” he said. “I was able to learn some skill sets … and now we use it together for the children.”

But he isn’t a master chef yet. “It’s a good thing (Jami’s) still there,” he teased. “I still have a lot of learning to do.”

Phelps said his fiance runs Eising On The Cake Bakery out of their home. “Not only can she bake, she can cook, too,” he said. Having her with him in the kitchen is “definitely a help.”